No sacrilege, Kapurthala lynching a murder, will file FIR: Punjab CM Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi Friday said that investigations into the killing of a youth at a gurdwara in Kapurthala had not shown any evidence of a desecration. “The youth was lynched. The investigation is pointing towards a murder. We will modify the FIR accordingly,” he said at a press conference.

The youth, who remains unidentified but is suspected to have been a migrant, was killed a day after the lynching of another person at the Golden Temple in Amritsar after an alleged act of “sacrilege”. The autopsy report had shown 30 wounds on the body of the youth killed in Kapurthala.

Channi also spoke about the blast at a Ludhiana court on Thursday, saying he had reached out to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for help in the investigation, and the Centre had sent teams. “We need the Centre’s help as Punjab does not have the equipment to check the kind of RDX used in the blast,” the CM said.

Channi added that the investigation so far had shown that the only person who died in the blast was the one trying to set it up. “No one has taken responsibility for the blast yet. Neither have we got any indications (of who might be behind it),” he said.

On the Akali Dal accusing his government of politics in the registration of a case against SAD MLA Bikram Singh Majithia, Channi said he could not ignore his conscience. “I realised that he was responsible for ruining the youth of the state by spreading the menace of drugs. I did not want any excesses against anyone. When I was myself convinced that these people were responsible for the drug menace, we took action. Now, Majithia has absconded.”

On why it took so long to file an FIR against Majithia, when the STF report on which it is based had been lying with the High Court since 2018, Channi said the government acted after the court allowed it to act. “This case has not been made up by the Congress. This case came to light in 2013 when a Rs 6,000 crore-worth drug racket was unearthed and the main accused, Jagdish Bhola, levelled allegations against Majithia. His name is written in the police (records), ‘Jimni’.”

Channi said the Enforcement Directorate that questioned Majithia held him guilty. “Navkiran Singh, the human rights activist, moved the court. All this happened during the SAD-BJP government.”

Channi said his predecessor, Congress CM Amarinder Singh, and the Advocate General at the time “did not take up the matter in court”. “Now we have done it. The HC has said we can go ahead… The (STF) report has enough evidence against Majithia.”

The CM said it was a tough fight. “It is a fight against the big fish and powers, we have to stand like a rock… I do not need money or power. I have jumped into this fight for the youth, for the mothers whose sons are trapped in the drug menace. No threat can stop us… We know how our police officers withstood pressure to take action. There were threats, offer of crores.”