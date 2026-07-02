4 sacrilege FIRs so far under Satkar Act, will continue to probe as ‘law still stands’, says Punjab ADGP

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The Punjab Police is currently investigating four cases of sacrilege registered under The Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib (Amendment) Act, 2026. The law was notified on April 20 and the first FIR was registered in Muktsar on May 1.
Though the Akal Takht, objecting to certain provisions and terminology, has directed the state government to put the law on hold and rectify it in one month’s time, police officers say the FIRs will continue to be investigated as the law remains legally implemented, with no written directions received from the government so far to put it in abeyance.
“The Akal Takht is the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs and immensely revered but the criminal law system runs solely on the basis of Gazette notification of an Act, which stands implemented as a law once the notification is issued. The Jaagat Jot Satkar Act was Gazette notified on April 20. The investigation in all cases registered under the Act will continue,” said ADGP LK Yadav, director, Punjab Bureau of Investigation (PBI).
The senior officer said law will be invoked even if a new FIR is registered, along with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 298 and 299, “as per the nature and gravity of the sacrilege offence.”
While the section 299 of BNS mandates maximum punishment of upto 3 years, the Punjab law hands out minimum 3 years and maximum life imprisonment for sacrilege-related offences.
Of the four FIRs currently being probed, arrest has been made in one case, while no accused has been nominated yet in the three others.
The FIRs under the new law
Muktsar, May 1
A DSP-rank officer is investigating the FIR registered in Malout of Muktsar under section 299 of BNS and section 5 of the Satkar Act on the complaint of Jangir Singh. He told police that pages of the holy Gukta Sahib were torn and strewn on a road in Kuchain Mohalla of Malout where 40-50 families work as ragpickers. He said the feelings of Sikhs were hurt with this sacrilegious act. No accused has been nominated.
Mohali, May 6
An FIR was registered at Sohana police station of Mohali under section 299 of BNS and section 5 of the new law on May 6. The complainant, Charanjit Singh of Jandpur village, told police that angs (pages) of holy Pothi (Gutka Sahib) were found strewn on airport road. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Mohali SP (city) is carrying out the probe and one person has been arrested.
Jalandhar, May 19
An FIR was registered at Basti Bawa Khel police station of Jalandhar under section 299 of BNS and section 5 of the new law on the statement of Narinder Singh Lakhi, president of Sikh Action Committee and Mission Shaheed Tarna Dal. As per the FIR, Lekhi, in his statement, said that ang (pages) of Pothi Sahib were lying strewn near a garbage dump and “this has hurt our feelings”. ACP (Jalandhar West) I leading the investigation and no accused has been nominated in the case yet.
Malerkotla, May 30
An FIR was registered at Amargarh police station of Malerkotla under the section 299 of BNS and section 5(2) of the new law on the complainant of Malkit Singh, 64, secretary, Gurdwara Sri Singh Sabha. Malkit Singh said in his complaint that pages of pious Sri Sundar Gutka Sahib were found dumped in a vacant plot. No accused has been nominated while the probe is ongoing.
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