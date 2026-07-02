4 sacrilege FIRs so far under Satkar Act, will continue to probe as ‘law still stands’, says Punjab ADGP

Of the four FIRs currently being probed, arrest has been made in one case, while no accused has been nominated yet in the three others. (Express file photo)

The Punjab Police is currently investigating four cases of sacrilege registered under The Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib (Amendment) Act, 2026. The law was notified on April 20 and the first FIR was registered in Muktsar on May 1.

Though the Akal Takht, objecting to certain provisions and terminology, has directed the state government to put the law on hold and rectify it in one month’s time, police officers say the FIRs will continue to be investigated as the law remains legally implemented, with no written directions received from the government so far to put it in abeyance.

“The Akal Takht is the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs and immensely revered but the criminal law system runs solely on the basis of Gazette notification of an Act, which stands implemented as a law once the notification is issued. The Jaagat Jot Satkar Act was Gazette notified on April 20. The investigation in all cases registered under the Act will continue,” said ADGP LK Yadav, director, Punjab Bureau of Investigation (PBI).