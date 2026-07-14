Punjab man out on bail in 2020 sacrilege case hacked to death

After securing bail in the sacrilege case, Mewa Singh (left) stopped working as a tailor. A police team outside his house in Tooran village (right).

A 45-year-old man out on bail in a 2020 sacrilege case was allegedly hacked to death by two masked men early Tuesday morning in Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib district. The police said they are investigating all possible motives, including links to the sacrilege case, a financial dispute, or personal rivalry.

The incident occurred in Tooran village in Amloh constituency. The victim, Mewa Singh, sustained multiple injuries after he was repeatedly attacked with sharp weapons.

“There are multiple injuries on his body due to the attack. The police are investigating the case to know the motive,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (Amloh) Bikramjit Singh Chauhan said.