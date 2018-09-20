Punjab rural polls: Sukhbir Singh Badal booked for assault amid Congress-SAD clashes on polling day

Sukhbir Singh Badal. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh/File) Sukhbir Singh Badal. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh/File)

Amid incidents of clashes between Congress and SAD workers and allegations of rigging by Opposition parties, the polling for Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis in Punjab on Wednesday recorded 58.10 per cent polling across the state. In Muktsar, former Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal and a few other Akali workers were booked for assault and criminal intimidation.

Voting for the polls, which began at 8 am and went on till 4 pm, took place for 22 Zila Parishads (354 members) and 150 Panchayat Samitis (2,900 members). Counting shall take place on September 22. At least 33 candidates for Zila Parishads and 369 members for Panchayat Samitis had already been declared unopposed.

As per State Election Commission’s figures, the highest polling (71.66%) took place in Mansa and the lowest (43.77%) in Tarn Taran.

While the SAD accused the ruling Congress of resorting to “booth capturing, bogus voting and using muscle power”, an FIR was registered in Muktsar against Sukhbir Singh Badal and other Akali workers on charges of assault, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation.

“A 55-year-old man, Jatinderpal Singh, alleged he was thrashed by a group of Akali workers led by Sukhbir Badal. Jatinderpal is an independent candidate and also brother of Congress candidate Ravinderpal Singh Rammi. A case was registered against Sukhbir Badal and others under Sections 341, 323, 506, 422, 148 and 149 of IPC”, said Manjit Singh Dhesi, SSP (Muktsar).

The complainant further alleged that Sukhbir Badal was leading a group of over 100 supporters at Killianwali village and Akali workers were beating up people. The complainant claimed that a video of the incident had also gone viral on social media.

As per the State Election Commission, it has received demands to hold re-polling in some booths in Amritsar, Muktsar and Moga and this demand was being considered. A statement released by the commission said that complaints had been received about polling booths in Ajnala (1), Tarsikka (7), Baghapurana (1), Patiala (1), Muktsar (11), Lambi (11), Malout (10) and Gidderbaha (1) and that action will be taken after considering these.

Former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, alleged that a large number of Congress workers, brandishing swords, were involved in “booth capturing” while the police behaved as “mute spectators”. He alleged that when he called Muktsar SSP to complain about booth capturing, the officer did not take his calls.

AAP too accused Congress of booth capturing and casting fake votes. Leader of Opposition Harpal Cheema said the state government misused the security apparatus.

However, rejecting the Opposition’s accusations, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said the polling was “peaceful, free and fair”.

