Punjab rural polls: Congress surges ahead in Doaba

Jubilant Congress workers with winners outside the counting center at Mullanpur Dakha in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Jubilant Congress workers with winners outside the counting center at Mullanpur Dakha in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

EVEN AS counting for the Zila Parishads (ZPs) and Panchayat Samitis (PSs) elections, held on September 19 in Punjab, is in full swing and is expected to continue till late Saturday evening, the ruling Congress has surged ahead of opposition parties such as AAP and SAD-BJP in Doaba region.

In Doaba, which has four districts, including Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Nawanshahr, elections to 65 ZPs and 575 PSs were conducted out of which the results of 12 ZPs and 330 PSs were declared till 6 pm. Congress won on all 12 ZPs the results of which were declared and in PSs out of 330 declared seats, the Congress secured 241.

In Jalandhar, there were total 21 Zila Parishads and 191 Panchayat Samitis zone out of which the results of seven ZPs were declared where the Congress won all. The party was leading on 12 other zones. The results of 164 PSs were declared out of 191 and Congress won 112, SAD won on 31 seats, while 21 seats won by Independents.

Hoshiarpur districts has the maximum 25 ZPs Zone and 211 PSs zones where the results of five ZPs Zone was declared on which Congress won and 63 PSs seats were declared out of which Congress won on 51 seats while three seats went to SAD and nine seats went to BSP.

In Kapurthala district, there are 10 ZPs Zone and Congress was leading in nine zones and 88 PSs where Congress won on 37 seats while SAD won on 4-seats and counting for the remaining was in progress.

In Nawanshahr, the results for nine ZPs seats are awaited while results of 54 out of total 89 PSs were declared. Out of 54, Congress won on 37 seats , 10 seats were won by SAD, and by seven Independents.

