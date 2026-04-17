Sixteen years after RTE came in force, Punjab opens portal to enroll EWS kids in private schools

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The Punjab government on Thursday threw open a portal for parents from the economically weaker section (EWS) to apply for admission of their children in private schools under the Right to Education Act (RTE), 2009.
According to a public notice issued by Punjab’s assistant director, elementary education, parents from EWS category and disadvantaged groups can submit applications on the portal till 5 pm on April 25.
Even though the RTE was enforced in the country more than 15 years ago, it is for the first time that 25% quota for EWS children in private schools will be implemented in Punjab from 2026-27 session.
According to the public notice, 12.5% seats will be reserved for EWS groups including the children whose parents “fall under the definition of EWS and have income and assets certificate.” Another 12.5% seats will be reserved for disadvantaged groups (DG) including SC, OBC (non-creamy layer), children of war widows, children of persons with minimum 40% disability, children with special needs and orphans. The selection and allocation of seats will be done through online draw of lots, states the notice.
According to a Punjab government notification issued on January 7 this year, private unaided recognized schools in the state have to reserve 25% of their seats at entry level (nursery/LKG/UKG/class 1) for the children belonging to EWS and disadvantaged groups under the section 12 (1)(c) of the RTE.
Meanwhile, Punjab secretary education Sonali Giri, in a set of guidelines issued for private schools, warned against any discrimination with the EWS children in classrooms.
The guidelines clearly state the the private schools have to ensure “inclusivity”. “The school shall ensure that students admitted under these guidelines are not segregated from other children in classrooms, are not taught separately in different locations or timings, are not discriminated against in any manner,” read the order.
It adds: “Equal access shall be provided to library facilities, ICT/computer facilities, extracurricular activities, sports and all other entitlements… Schools shall take proactive measures to ensure classrooms are inclusive and safe spaces for children”.
The order further states that if any school fails to comply with the guidelines, action will follow as per the provisions under the RTE Act. The schools will be getting reimbursement of the fee for expenses incurred on EWS children’s education as per the provisions under the RTE, the order adds, and the amount shall be credited by the government of Punjab directly in school’s bank account.
The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, came into force on April 1, 2010 making education a fundamental right for children aged 6 to 14. The Punjab government, however, kept dragging its feet in implementing section 12(1)(c) of the Act, which makes it mandatory for private schools to reserve 25 per cent seats for children from weaker and disadvantaged groups. It was following a rap from the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the portal was launched this year to enforce the 25% quota for EWS children.
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