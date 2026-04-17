Sixteen years after RTE came in force, Punjab opens portal to enroll EWS kids in private schools

The order further states that if any school fails to comply with the guidelines, action will follow as per the provisions under the RTE Act. (File Photo)

The Punjab government on Thursday threw open a portal for parents from the economically weaker section (EWS) to apply for admission of their children in private schools under the Right to Education Act (RTE), 2009.

According to a public notice issued by Punjab’s assistant director, elementary education, parents from EWS category and disadvantaged groups can submit applications on the portal till 5 pm on April 25.

Even though the RTE was enforced in the country more than 15 years ago, it is for the first time that 25% quota for EWS children in private schools will be implemented in Punjab from 2026-27 session.

According to the public notice, 12.5% seats will be reserved for EWS groups including the children whose parents “fall under the definition of EWS and have income and assets certificate.” Another 12.5% seats will be reserved for disadvantaged groups (DG) including SC, OBC (non-creamy layer), children of war widows, children of persons with minimum 40% disability, children with special needs and orphans. The selection and allocation of seats will be done through online draw of lots, states the notice.