Punjab RPG attack: Main accused Deepak Ranga kept shifting loyalties among gangs

Deepak Ranga, the main accused in the rocket propelled grenade (RPG) attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali last year, entered the world of crime after he was beaten up by a criminal at his native place in Haryana’s Jhajjar, police sources revealed.

Ranga is in 10-day police custody in connection with the RPG attack case.

According to police sources, Ranga belonged to a modest family that was struggling to make ends meet. Initially, he allegedly wanted to work for criminal Neeraj alias Katia, who had a crime network in the Jhajjar area. However, a few days after meeting Ranga, Neeraj got suspicious of him, sources added. “Neeraj mercilessly beat Ranga to the extent that he even tried to pull off Ranga’s nails. It was how Ranga’s journey into the crime world started,” an officer who interrogated Ranga said.

To avenge the treatment meted out to him, Ranga allegedly joined the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and was involved in the murder of Chandigarh-based gangster Sonu Shah apart from two other murders.

After parting ways with Bishnoi’s gang, Ranga came in contact with another accused in the RPG attack case, Divyanshu. It was through Divyanshu that Ranga came in contact with Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, police sources said. Ranga then allegedly murdered Rana Kandowalia in 2021 outside a private hospital at Rinda’s behest. At the time of the RPG attack, Rinda was allegedly hiding in Pakistan from where he gave instructions to his henchmen.

“Rinda gave instructions to Ranga on a video call to fire the RPG at the intelligence wing’s headquarters,” a police source added. The attack took place in May last year. Nobody was injured in the incident.