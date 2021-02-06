Punjab row over nursing homes in residential area: MP Kher pushes, committee resists

MP Kher is pushing for the project as a revival of a 1999 policy where nursing homes were allowed on residential plots. (File Photo)

A ROW erupted over the issue of building nursing homes in a residential area in Chandigarh, with Member of Parliament Kirron Kher pushing for the project and a standing committee of Administrator Advisory council opposing the same.

UT Adviser Manoj Parida said they will now take up the issue before Administrator’s Advisory council. “We will be discussing this project before the council meeting scheduled on February 10. In fact, the sub-committee of the council has rejected the proposal but we will discuss it in the meeting,” Parida said.

In an interaction with the UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore last year, Member of Parliament Kirron Kher had put forth the proposal of having nursing homes within residential areas. The proposal was put before the standing committee of urban infrastructure and planning.

Sources said that the committee rejected the proposal saying Chandigarh has an acute parking problem within residential areas and having nursing homes will further add to the chaos and traffic congestion within the sectors.

RK Saboo, member of the committee of urban infrastructure and planning said that the issue of nursing homes was taken up twice. “The committee felt nursing homes should not be allowed in residential area, as it will not only create parking problems but also create disturbance for the residents of that area,” Saboo told The Indian Express.

He added that the committee also took up the issue of providing medical facilities to residents along with this agenda.

MP Kher is pushing for the project as a revival of a 1999 policy where nursing homes were allowed on residential plots. The policy had allowed a minimum plot size of 500 square yards for nursing home and parking space both inside and outside the premises, depending upon the number of beds.

This 1999 policy was discontinued by the administration in 2005 in the wake of parking chaos and traffic congestion.

Chandigarh is already facing paucity of space for parking of vehicles in residential areas, with vehicles parked on road outside marla houses. The new parking policy was also formulated with the aim of easing out congestion.

MP Kher writes to Admin

In the letter, Kirron Kher had written, “The demand for allowing nursing homes in residential areas has been a persistent one by different associations.

There is paucity of private doctors in the city and a lot of burden is on government hospitals. Chandigarh government hospitals are also catering to the patients of neighbouring states.

If new private nursing homes are allowed in residential areas across Chandigarh, as is prevalent in neighbouring states, it will certainly decrease the burden on government hospitals and people will get better health facilities at their doorstep. This will also generate more employment opportunities for medical and paramedical staff.”