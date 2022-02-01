Punjab: Row breaks out over ‘missing’ Charan Singh photo in calendar

A row has broken out over the annual calendar of Hisar-based Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU). Opposition leaders have alleged that photo of former PM has been “removed” from latest calendar.

In a tweet Monday, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda alleged that this year the photo of Chaudhary Charan Singh has been “removed” from the calendar. In support of his allegation, he posted calendar of this year and that of 2021.

Independent MLA Balraj Kundu also questioned the alleged “removal” of Chaudhry’s photo from the calendar. A few local farmer leaders have given a call to stage a protest in the University on Tuesday.

However, a spokesperson of the University said: “The University has always honoured and followed Chaudhary Charan Singh. This time also, the statue of Chaudhary Sahab (in picture) has been placed exactly in the middle of the calendar. Giving political colour to such a thing is unnecessary.”

Urging to keep the educational institution away from the politics, the spokesperson further said that earlier too such calendars have been printed which did not have photo of Chaudhary Charan Singh.