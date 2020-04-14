Punjab rolls out rapid testing from Jalandhar, Mohali with 1K kits

Health workers collecting samples in Chandigarh. (Express Photo: Kamleshwar Singh) Health workers collecting samples in Chandigarh. (Express Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

After a wait of over 10 days after CM Amarinder Singh’s announcement, Punjab government on Tuesday launched rapid testing facility from two districts of the state with an aim to eventually cover all the 17 hotspots in a phased manner.

The facility was launched by Punjab’s Health & Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu at a sub-divisional hospital in Mohali’s Dera Bassi with commencement of sampling.

Additional Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan said that that state government had received 1,000 Rapid Testing Kits for COVID-19 testing from the ICMR. The two districts of SAS Nagar (Mohali) and Jalandhar have been given 500 kits each to start the testing process, she added in her statement. According to Mahajan, the facility is likely to be extended to other districts based on number of cases and availability of kits.

Who will be tested

The testing would initially be done for all patients who come to flu corners of government health facilities with COVID-like symptoms that have lasted over seven days. The test is simply done with a single prick to take a blood sample and the result is available in 15 minutes.

Instructions have been given to the districts to submit daily reports of the tests conducted by them along with the results. A portal has been created by Department of Health — http://www.covid-19punjab.in — for gathering real-time information on testing and recording patient’s profile.

The state government has ordered 10 lakh such Rapid Testing Kits from the ICMR, with inquiries raised for another 10,000 in the open market.

