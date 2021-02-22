Punjab: Robbers take away cash from liquor vend at Kharar

Harpal Singh, a salesman at the liquor vend, stated in his complaint that around 9 pm, three men had come to the liquor vend and asked him to give a bottle of liquor.

Three men stole cash from a liquor vend near grain market at Kharar on Saturday night.

Harpal Singh, a salesman at the liquor vend, stated in his complaint that around 9 pm, three men had come to the liquor vend and asked him to give a bottle of liquor.

“When I was taking out the bottle from the rack, they entered the vend and start taking cash from the locker, I tried to stop them but they threatened me and took away Rs 19,500,” Harpal Singh said.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt) of the Indian Penal Code at Kharar (city) police station.

In another development, Derabassi police arrested three persons involved in snatching cases. The accused were arrested after a snatching incident near Bhagwanpura village.

The complainant, Pal Chand, told the police that while he was returning home from his duty, three bike-borne men stopped him near Bhagwanpura village and pointed a pistol at him.

The Derabassi Station House Officer (SHO), Sub-Inspector Satinder Singh, said that those arrested were identified as Akshay Kumar, Jatin and Sunil Kumar.

The SHO added that after snatching the phone from Pal Chand, the accused had forgotten to switch it off. They traced the location of the phone and arrested them.

The police also recovered an air pistol and snatched the phone from the accused. A local court remanded the accused in three-day police custody.