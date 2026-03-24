No salary, release of arrested staff: Punjab transport outsourced employees hold rallies across Punjab

The outsourced employees of Punjab Roadways, PRTC and PUNBUS staged gate rallies across Punjab on Monday, two days after the resignation of former Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar. The rallies, held from 10 am to 12 in the afternoon at depots across the state, were organised by the PRTC-PUNBUS Contract Workers Union as part of their ongoing agitation.

The protests highlighted a range of issues, including non-payment of salaries, opposition to policy decisions taken during Bhullar’s tenure and employees yet to released from Sangrur jail arrested during last year’s agitation.

Union leaders said nearly 4,500 outsourced employees are yet to receive their salaries this month and raised serious concerns about the department’s functioning. “Employees working on meagre wages are struggling to run their households, but the government and management remain unconcerned,” said union leaders. The leaders also said the unions have also announced another protest outside the PRTC head office on March 25 if salaries are not released.