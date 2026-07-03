Punjab’s mega road repair drive slows down amid US-Iran war

The official said the Punjab Government would now have to revise the tender rates upward to compensate contractors for the increase in bitumen prices. (Representative Image/File)

Punjab’s ambitious road repair programme — one of the AAP government’s flagship pre-election infrastructure pushes — is facing disruption due to a shortage and a sharp rise in bitumen prices, with officials linking the crunch to supply shocks following the US-Iran conflict.

Contractors have slowed or stopped work on several projects, citing the unavailability of bitumen and demanding an increase in tender rates to offset the higher cost of the material, an official said.

A senior Punjab government official told The Indian Express that both the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Punjab Mandi Board have been affected.

“PWD is recarpeting urban roads while the Mandi Board is repairing rural link roads. Earlier, nearly 100 km of roads under each department were being repaired every day. Now, the pace has fallen to around 25 km a day. We had planned to complete most of the work before the onset of the monsoon, but the rains have already begun. It is not just the shortage of bitumen but also the monsoon that has slowed down the work,” the official said.