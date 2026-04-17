Punjab rice exporters flag ‘structural flaws’ in Basmati association, seek central reforms

Punjab Rice Millers Exporters Association has written to the Centre seeking immediate restructuring and policy reforms (Representative image: Unsplash).

Raising serious concerns over the functioning of the Basmati Export Development Foundation (BEDF), Punjab Rice Millers Exporters Association has written to the Centre seeking immediate restructuring and policy reforms to safeguard India’s basmati export ecosystem.

In a detailed communication addressed to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, the association highlighted what it termed as “structural gaps” and lack of long-term vision within BEDF, which operates under Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority.

The association noted that despite being set up over two decades ago to protect and promote basmati rice under Geographical Indication (GI) norms globally, BEDF has struggled to maintain its effectiveness in key international markets. “There is an urgent need to realign the focus towards production and promotion of quality basmati matching international standards,” the letter stated.