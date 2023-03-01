Punjab revenue officers to abstain from duties of executive magistrate

The revenue officers of Punjab Wednesday decided to abstain from discharging the duties of executive magistrates, which include attending functions of the Chief Minister, official meetings, and video conferences until they are provided with adequate security cover.

A communique, signed by Gurdev Singh Dham, president of Punjab Revenue Officers Association, said that all district revenue officers (DRO), tehsildars, and naib tehsildars of the state would abstain from the duties except on the occasion of Hola Mohalla, which is a religious/historical event.

The revenue officers said that they were facing issues such as the non-availability of government vehicles and security and disgrace from the officers. They said these issues have been raised before the chief minister of Punjab, chief secretary, home secretary, but no action was taken.

The revenue officers said that they are the frontline workers and function as the first line of defence in every eventuality and have to rush to the spot immediately without any security or government vehicle.

Dham said the decision was taken during a zoom meeting of the executive committee of the Punjab Revenue Officers Association.

In 2021, it was decided that the revenue officers will be provided with one guard each at the tehsil and sub-tehlevelsevel. “The orders were issued on September 2, ,2021 but the orders were ignored by the DGP and ADGP (Security). We are conscious of the fact that law and order duties are an integral part of our duties, and we are performing without any reservation. The government has to provide us with minimum requirements to ensure the security of our life and liberty. We have been raising our demands time and again,” the statement said.