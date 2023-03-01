scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Advertisement

Punjab revenue officers to abstain from duties of executive magistrate

The revenue officers said that they are protesting as they were not being given government vehicles and adequate security to discharge duties.

They said these issues have been raised before the chief minister of Punjab, chief secretary, home secretary, but no action was taken.
Listen to this article
Punjab revenue officers to abstain from duties of executive magistrate
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The revenue officers of Punjab Wednesday decided to abstain from discharging the duties of executive magistrates, which include attending functions of the Chief Minister, official meetings, and video conferences until they are provided with adequate security cover.

A communique, signed by Gurdev Singh Dham, president of Punjab Revenue Officers Association, said that all district revenue officers (DRO), tehsildars, and naib tehsildars of the state would abstain from the duties except on the occasion of Hola Mohalla, which is a religious/historical event.

The revenue officers said that they were facing issues such as the non-availability of government vehicles and security and disgrace from the officers. They said these issues have been raised before the chief minister of Punjab, chief secretary, home secretary, but no action was taken.

The revenue officers said that they are the frontline workers and function as the first line of defence in every eventuality and have to rush to the spot immediately without any security or government vehicle.

Dham said the decision was taken during a zoom meeting of the executive committee of the Punjab Revenue Officers Association.

Also Read
Zira pollution
Zira Liquor Factory Issue: PPCB has denied consent to pvt firm to operate...
Bhagwant Mann
Akali Dal says no one safe in state, BJP demands President’s Rule; CM Man...
Congress leader Major Singh Dhaliwal shot dead in Punjab's Tarn Taran
SIT files challan in Kotkapura firing case, Sukhbir Singh Badal & Sumedh ...

In 2021, it was decided that the revenue officers will be provided with one guard each at the tehsil and sub-tehlevelsevel. “The orders were issued on September 2, ,2021 but the orders were ignored by the DGP and ADGP (Security). We are conscious of the fact that law and order duties are an integral part of our duties, and we are performing without any reservation. The government has to provide us with minimum requirements to ensure the security of our life and liberty. We have been raising our demands time and again,” the statement said.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 13:25 IST
Next Story

When Sidharth Malhotra asked Sadhguru the ‘secret ingredient’ of maintaining his cool: ‘Do you never get angry?’

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close