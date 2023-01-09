Punjab revenue officers also announce mass leave for five days in support of PCS, IAS officers

Announcing their support for Punjab Civil Services (PCS) and Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers who have been protesting the vigilance action against their colleagues, Punjab Revenue Officers Association said its members will go on a five-day mass leave from January 9 to 13.

The PCS Officers Association is protesting against the arrest of officer Narinder Singh Dhaliwal in an alleged corruption case by vigilance in Ludhiana while IAS officers are protesting vigilance action against IAS officer Neelima in another case. Both associations also held a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Monday.

In a statement, Gurdev Singh Dham, president of Punjab Revenue Officers Association, said: “Today a meeting of Association was held virtually through Zoom to discuss excesses of vigilance to implicate administrative officers and acting contrary to mandatory provisions of PC Act, 1988. One IAS & one PCS officer has been implicated in the FIR on pretext of inquiry without seeking prior approval from the Competent Authority. Punjab Revenue Officers’ Association since long is asking from vigilance department for clear cut directions to Vigilance Bureau, but of no avail.

It is illegal to act contrary to mandatory provisions of PC Act,1988 and to conduct inquiry and registration of FIR without seeking prior sanction for investigation from competent authority.”

“That due to irresponsible and extortionist attitude of Vigilance Bureau; Punjab Revenue Officers’ Association has decided to support PCS officers’ Association in all intent and purposes. All revenue officers will proceed on mass leave for 5 days from 09.01.2023 to 13.01.23 in protest against inaction of administrative departments and against excesses of vigilance and to represent the case of wrongly implicated officers,” the statement added.