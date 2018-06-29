Punjab: Resentment brews in Congress after Office Of Profit Law amendment

When Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was Punjab Congress president before Assembly elections, he had announced appeasing ticket aspirants who missed out that all such leaders would be accommodated in boards. (Express photo/File) When Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was Punjab Congress president before Assembly elections, he had announced appeasing ticket aspirants who missed out that all such leaders would be accommodated in boards. (Express photo/File)

A day after Punjab Cabinet paved way for accommodating MLAs as chairpersons and vice chairpersons of various boards and corporations by allowing to amend Office of Profit Law, resentment prevails amongst lower rung leadership of the party. When Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was Punjab Congress president before Assembly elections, he had announced aimed at appeasing ticket aspirants who missed out that all such leaders would be accommodated in boards and corporations. He had asked them to put up a united fight and not spoil party’s chances by nurturing heart-burn at being left out.

But after 15 months of coming to power, the Congress government is preparing to accommodate MLAs, who have been resenting their non-inclusion in the Cabinet after the recent expansion. To ensure that the resentment does not grow into a revolt, the government would be accommodating several MLAs in plum posts, sources said.

The move is, however, not going down well with party leaders who were hoping for these posts as they were denied tickets. A Doaba-based leader told the Indian Express that this amounted to “breaking of promise” by the Chief Minister, “He asked us to come along and made it very clear those who got party tickets should not expect any other posts in the government. Now, the government is going a step further by amending the existing laws only to ensure they are not disqualified from the Assembly,” he said.

The Chief Minister, when told about the resentment said, “I never said we will not accommodate MLAs. I had said we will accommodate those people who are left out and not given tickets. That does not mean the MLAs cannot be given these posts. We will accommodate others also. We have started the process. It will go for Governor’s approval now.”

Another leader said they were preparing to take the matter to AICC president Rahul Gandhi, “How could they do so? They cannot ditch us. I have been to the CMO so many times praying that I should be adjusted. Each time I am told let the MLAs be adjusted first. This is not done. We took the CM’s promise as gospel. Where has it led us to?” he asked.

As the law is being amended, several MLAs have started lobbying for the plum posts. Sources close to Chief Minister said he already had in his mind several leaders, who he wanted to accommodate. Sources also said those MLAs, who went and complained to Gandhi after not being included in the Cabinet may not be accommodated in the present circumstances. Sources added they may miss this bus also as they missed a berth in the Cabinet. Three senior MLAs, Rakesh Pandey, Amrik Singh Dhillon and Randeep Singh Nabha, had met the party president in Delhi. It remains to be seen whether they are accommodated or not.

Pandey has been an ex-minister and one of the senior most MLAs. Nabha’s dinner meetings with Amarinder were talk of the Congress till a few months ago. But everybody in the Congress knows that when anyone annoys Amarinder, it takes a long time to win his trust again, if at all. The appointments, on the cards, are being watched keenly.

