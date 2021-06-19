Punjab reports first case of green fungus from Jalandhar

According to doctors, earlier they thought it was tuberculosis, but when the investigation report came, then they got to know that it was a case of green fungus. (Representational)

Punjab on Saturday reported its first case of green fungus —also called aspergillosis — from Jalandhar, becoming the second state after Madhya Pradesh to record the disease. The case was reported from a private hospital of Jalandhar located in Maqsudan area.

A 62-year-old man from Rayya in Amritsar, who complained of a cough and was admitted to the Sacred Heart Hospital a few days ago, tested positive for the disease on Saturday.

According to doctors, earlier they thought it was tuberculosis, but when the investigation report came, then they got to know that it was a case of green fungus. “It was shocking to us that after black fungus, now green fungus infection is a cause of worry,” said a doctor in the hospital.

The patient got infected with Covid-19 around three months back and had been treated at a private hospital in Ludhiana, where he was on oxygen supply for a long time. Post-Covid he developed a cough and other complications and then had to be admitted to a Jalandhar hospital.

Jalandhar Civil Surgeon Dr. Balwant Singh informed that they have come to know about the green fungus case on Saturday itself and perhaps it was the first such case in the state. He added that they were constantly in touch with state authorities to determine the course of treatment.

He said that the patient has been experiencing several types of symptoms — including coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain.

Green fungus, also known as Aspergillosis, is an infection caused by Aspergillus, a common mold that lives indoors and outdoors. People can get aspergillosis by breathing in microscopic Aspergillus spores from the environment. It affects mostly those who have a weak immune system or weak lungs. Covid survivors, with weak immunity, are more prone to this infection.

Doctors advised people to develop a good immune system to prevent contracting such infections.

Earlier, an outbreak of black fungus cases were reported in the state after the second wave of Covid swept through the state killing thousands. A few cases of yellow and white fungus were reported from across the country after the Covid wave ebbed.

According to doctors, faulty and leaking supply lines of oxygen may cause such fungal infections.