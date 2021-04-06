Punjab reports 72 Covid deaths, highest this year

Medical Staff taking samples during free Covid 19 test for visitors of Apni Mandi in Sector 43 of Chandigarh on Saturday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The Centre Monday rushed nine multi-disciplinary public health teams, comprising two members each, for as many districts in Punjab, which is grappling with a second wave of Covid-19. The Centre’s move came on a day when the Punjab recorded 72 fatalities due to the pathogen, the highest single day toll this year, and reported 2,714 fresh cases of infection.

While the state had recorded maximum 106 deaths in a day on September 2 last year, it has been consistently reporting high number of fatalities amid the second wave. It had recorded 69 deaths on March 28, two days after 59 infected people died on March 26. Prior to that, 58 deaths in a day were recorded on March 22.

The fresh fatalities took the cumulative toll in Punjab to 7,155. Maximum 11 deaths were reported from Hoshiarpur, eight each in Gurdaspur and Ludhiana, seven each in Jalandhar and Kapurthala, six in SBS Nagar, five each in Amritsar and SAS Nagar (Mohali), four each in Ferozepur and Patiala, two in Fatehgarh Sahib and one each in Muktsar, Barnala, Pathankot, Sangrur and Tarn Taran.

The fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 2,54,152. The state has 25,419 active cases. The maximum fresh cases were recorded in SAS Nagar (452), followed by Ludhiana (390), Jalandhar (370) and Amritsar (202) districts.

While 26 patients are critical and on ventilator support, 367 are on oxygen support. The maximum active cases are in SAS Nagar (3764) followed by Jalandhar (3259), Amritsar (3178) and Ludhiana (2835).

Meanwhile, the Centre said that it was sending two-member teams comprising a clinician/ epidemiologist and a public health expert to each of the nine worst affected districts in Punjab. The teams are part of 50 that are being deployed at as many districts across Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab.

“The teams will visit the states immediately and monitor the overall implementation of Covid-19 management, especially in testing, including surveillance and containment operations, Covid-appropriate behaviour and its enforcement, availability of hospital beds, sufficient logistics, including ambulances, ventilators, medical oxygen, etc. and Covid-19 vaccination progress,” the Union Health Ministry said.

The nine Punjab districts where teams will visit are Amritsar, Rupnagar (Ropar), SAS Nagar (Mohali), Patiala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, SBS Nagar (Nawanshahr), Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala.

The teams will assist the state health department and local authorities in Covid-19 surveillance, control and containment measures, the Health Ministry said.

Three senior officers from the central government have been appointed as nodal officers for the three states. Vijoy Kumar Singh, Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Textile is the nodal officer for Punjab.

The teams will report to and coordinate with the nodal officers for the three states. They will submit daily reports on five aspects — testing, contact tracing, hospital infrastructure, enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour and vaccination.