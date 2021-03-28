Punjab reports 69 Covid deaths; highest single-day toll this year

The highest single-day Covid toll in Punjab, since the pandemic began, was recorded on September 2 last year when 106 people died in 24 hours. (File)

In the highest single-day toll this year, Punjab recorded 69 Covid deaths and added 2,963 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, as per the state bulletin, Sunday.

Earlier, 59 deaths in a day were reported two days ago on March 26. On the same day Punjab also recorded the highest single-day caseload of 3,176 fresh cases since the pandemic began. Fifty-eight deaths were recorded on March 22 this year.

The highest single-day Covid toll in Punjab, since the pandemic began, was recorded on September 2 last year when 106 people died in 24 hours.

With 69 fresh deaths Sunday, the toll in Punjab due to Covid reached 6,690. As per the district-wise break-up of 69 deaths, 10 died in Ludhiana, eight each in Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar, six in Gurdaspur, four each in Amritsar, Bathinda, Kapurthala and SAS Nagar (Mohali), three each in SBS Nagar, Tarn Taran, Fazilka and Ropar, two each in Ferozepur, Patiala and Sangrur, and one each in Fatehgarh Sahib and Moga.

Total infections in the state reached 2,31,734 on Sunday and total active cases in Punjab are 23,917.

The maximum fresh cases on Sunday were recorded in Jalandhar (489), Ludhiana (437), Amritsar (372) and Patiala (307).

While 36 patients in Punjab are on ‘critical and on ventilator support’, 316 are on oxygen support.

The maximum active cases are in Jalandhar district (3,308), followed by SAS Nagar (3,301), Ludhiana (2,853) and Amritsar (2,666).

Punjab has administered a total of 7.36 lakh doses of vaccine till Sunday.