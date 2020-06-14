Punjab reports 5 more deaths, toll rises to 68

There were 77 new cases taking the total tally of people testing positive for novel coronavirus in the state to 3,063. (Representational) There were 77 new cases taking the total tally of people testing positive for novel coronavirus in the state to 3,063. (Representational)

Five more deaths were reported in Punjab on Saturday, driving up the total death count due to COVID-19 in the state to 68.

There were 77 new cases taking the total tally of people testing positive for novel coronavirus in the state to 3,063.

Of the five, four COVID-19 deaths were reported from Amritsar alone where two women aged 72 and 75 and two men aged 67 and 73 died, taking the total death count in the district to 20, the maximum from any district in the state.

A 55-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector of Punjab Police from Tarn Taran tested positive in the test report which came after his death. He was deployed in Amritsar during Operation Blue Star anniversary and was admitted to Government Medical College, Amritsar, after he developed symptoms.

As per the official media bulletin on Saturday, Amritsar which has so far reported maximum cases of infection crossed 600 mark with nine new cases taking the total tally in the district to 601.

Among the new cases in the state, source of infection for 43 cases was not immediately known, 31 were the contacts of the positive cases and three had travel history to other states and had “source of infection out of Punjab”.

An Army personnel from Bathinda, a staff nurse from Patiala, four policeman from Pathankot and one policeman each from Sangrur and Tarn Taran were among the new positive cases. A pregnant woman from Ludhiana too tested positive.

The maximum new cases were reported from Ludhiana (26) which included 17 contacts of positive cases, followed by Mohali (11) which included eight contacts of positive cases and Amritsar (9) where source of infection was not immediately known for seven and two were the contacts of positive cases.

Six new cases were reported from Pathankot, five each from Nawanshahr and Jalandhar, four from Tarn Taran, three from Sangrur, two from Barnala and one each from Ropar, Ferozepur, Bathinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Kapurthala and Patiala.

Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts have reported 10 deaths each and 333 and 323 positive cases respectively so far.

Out of a total of 3,063 who tested positive, 2,327 patients have recovered and there are 671 active cases, 14 on oxygen support and one on ventilator support, as per the media bulletin.

