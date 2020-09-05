Punjab reports 49 deaths, 1,498 new cases

Three assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) from Punjab Police died battling Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. (Representational)

Forty-nine more deaths were reported from Punjab, driving up the total count of deaths due to Covid-19 in the state to 1,739 on Friday.

There were 1,498 new cases of infection, taking the total tally of persons testing positive for the contagion to 60,013, breaching the 60,000 mark.

The deaths were reported from Ludhiana (14), Mohali (6), Amritsar (5), Jalandhar (4), Fatehgarh Sahib, Hoshiarpur and Patiala (3 each), Gurdaspur and Ropar (2 each) and Bathinda, Faridkot, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Moga, Sangrur and Tarn Taran (1 each).

Maximum new cases of infections were from Jalandhar (210), followed by Ludhiana and Patiala (184 each), Mohali (138), Gurdaspur (108), Bathinda (101) and Amritsar (92).

Three assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) from Punjab Police died battling Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

ASI Kamaljit Singh from Kapurthala police died due to Covid. He was posted as a computer operator. ASI Baldev Singh from Bathinda and ASI Rajwinder Singh from Patiala police also died due to the infection.

Two cops tested positive from Ludhiana city police. Both were symptomatic.

An assistant sub-inspector working at e-challan office tested positive. He is also suffering from dengue. A constable posted as gunman to Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP -Rural), tested positive. He is also symptomatic with fever.

Ludhiana has reported maximum Covid deaths (474), followed by Jalandhar (192), Patiala and Amritsar (183 each) and Mohali (99).

Ludhiana has also reported maximum cases of infection (11,494), followed by Jalandhar (7,389), Patiala (6,917), Amritsar (4,508) and Mohali (4,317).

Sangrur has reported 93 deaths, sixth highest from any district and Bathinda has reported 2,759 cases of infection, sixth highest from any district.

There are 15,731 active cases of infection in the State, 501 on oxygen support and 80 on ventilator support. 42,543 patients have been discharged.

(With ENS Ludhiana)

