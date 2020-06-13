Punjab reports 3 more deaths; 99 new cases take tally to 2,986

There are 641 active cases, including nine on oxygen support and two on ventilator support. (Representational) There are 641 active cases, including nine on oxygen support and two on ventilator support. (Representational)

Three more deaths were reported from Punjab, taking the total death count due to COVID-19 to 63 in the state. A total of 99 new cases, 63 of these from Amritsar district alone, were reported, driving up the total tally of people testing positive for novel coronavirus in the state to 2,986.

A health department official at Chandigarh said a 62-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man (both from Amritsar) and a 75-year-old man from Ludhiana died.

Apart from two COVID-19 deaths, Amritsar reported 63 new cases, out of which source of infection was not immediately known in 44 cases. The remaining 19 in the district were the contacts of positive cases. Amritsar has reported 16 COVID-19 deaths and a total of 592 cases, maximum from any district in the state. Amritsar also has the most active cases (220) and most recovered cases (356). Source of infection was not known in 20 other new cases reported from other districts of the state.

Ludhiana reported 12 new cases out of which source of infection was not immediately known in eight. A pregnant woman was among positive cases from Ludhiana.

Ludhiana and Jalandhar have reported 10 deaths each due to COVID-19. While Jalandhar has reported a total of 319 cases so far, a total of 307 tested positive in Ludhiana.

Three policemen and a prisoner were among the five new cases in Sangrur. An anganwadi worker was among as many cases from Ropar. Mohali and Jalandhar had three new cases each. There were two new cases each in Nawanshahr, Hoshiarpur and Fazilka.

A policeman tested positive from Barnala and Ferozepur also reported one new case.

Six cases had travel history to other states.

A total of 2,282 patients have recovered in the state. There are 641 active cases, including nine on oxygen support and two on ventilator support.

Home isolation guidelines

The Punjab government on Friday issued guidelines to offer home isolation to mild symptomatic and asymptomatic persons testing positive for novel coronavirus provided they met the eligibility criteria and respective district administration verified the availability of space and other requirements for home isolation as per the guidelines.

The directions by Director Health Services to all the Deputy Commissioners and Civil Surgeons across the state said, “All asymptomatic and mild symptomatic COVID-19 positive patients should submit an undertaking for home isolation as per guidelines. Patient should seek immediate medical attention if serious signs or symptoms develop. The isolation shall be considered complete after 17 days provided no fever for 10 days, and there will be no need for testing after home isolation period is over.”

Similar guidelines were issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare around a month ago. Punjab on Friday decided to implement the same. Till now, asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients were isolated under government supervision in its centres or facilities marked by it for 10 days, following which they were sent for home isolation for another seven days while being asymptomatic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd