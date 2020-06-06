Punjab reports 3 Covid deaths

Rakesh Kumar of Amritsar was only deceased who was admmited to hospital due to his positive test report. (Representational) Rakesh Kumar of Amritsar was only deceased who was admmited to hospital due to his positive test report. (Representational)

Punjab reported three deaths on Friday, taking the total tally of deaths of people infected with novel coronavirus to 50. There were 63 new cases, driving up the total tally of positive cases to 2,478.

A 45-year-old man, Satnam from Patti town of Tarn Taran, died in a hospital in Amritsar. A health department official at Chandigarh said he suffered from asthama, hepatitis C and cirrhosis of liver and his test report came after his death.

Rakesh Kumar of Amritsar was only deceased who was admmited to hospital due to his positive test report.

“Rakesh Kumar (60) from Katra Sher Singh, Amritsar, was detected as positive and was undergoing treatment at EMC hospital in Amritsar. He was referred by EMC hospital to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar, on May 4 in a very critical condition. All necessary treatment was initiated immediately .He suffered cardiac arrest at 8.45 pm Thursday and could not be revived despite best efforts and was declared dead at 9 pm,” health officials’ statement said.

Another 42-year-old man from Pathankot had came to Amritsar for treatment of his alcoholic problem.

He was already suffering from various diseases. He died at Amritsar hospital on Thursday and was tested positive for coronavirus posthumously.

A total of 432 new cases have been reported from May 23 onwards even as the authorities were hopeful of a flat curve by May 22 when only one case was reported on that day.

Since May 23, there have been considerable cases reporting positive as state has enhanced testing and there has been movement of people from outside the state and abroad.

Punjab received more than 5,400 test reports on Friday.

Of the 63 new cases mentioned in official media bulletin, five had source of infection outside (four having travel history to other states and one who returned from abroad). A pregnant woman from Faridkot tested positive. There were 14 new cases without any travel history or known contact with any positive person.

As per the media bulletin, Ludhiana reported maximum cases (16), out of which 12 were the contacts of positive cases.

The positive cases on Friday were reported from 15 of the total 22 districts of the state as per data in addition to official media bulletin. Amritsar reported 20 cases. Jalandhar reported eight new cases, Mohali four, Gurdaspur three, Kapurthala and Tarn Taran two each and Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Bathinda, Muktsar, Moga, Sangrur, Pathankot and Faridkot one each, as per the bulletin, which said

“there are 344 active cases in the state and 2069 patients have recovered”.

20 new cases in Amritsar

A day after 15 new cases, Amritsar reported 20 coronavirus positive cases on Friday.

Ten of these are suspected cases of community spread. Two patients are from Katra Baghian, one each from Jaj Nagar, Lahori Gate, Chand Avenew, Bombay Wala Khuh, Katra Charhat Singh, Lahori Gate and Gulmohar Avnew.

Five of the new patients are direct contact of positive case from Bomday Wala Khuh.

Four patients are asymptomatic, one each from New Preet Nagar, Karampura, Guru Ramdass Nagar and Varindavan Avenew.

So far, Amritsar has 113 active cases.

