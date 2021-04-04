Punjab reports 2,705 fresh cases, half of them from 4 districts

The Covid-19 cases have surged across the nation in the recent days. (File)

Health authorities in Punjab Saturday reported 49 coronavirus deaths and 2,705 fresh cases, pushing the infection tally to 2,48,454 and fatality count to 7,032 in the state.

With 1,474 fresh infections, four districts – Jalandhar (469), Ludhiana (382), Mohali (360) and Amritsar (263) – carried nearly 54 per cent of the total caseload reported in last 24 hours .

Meanwhile, seven deaths were reported in Amritsar, six in Hoshiarpur, five in Gurdaspur, four in Jalandhar, three each in Kapurthala, SAS Nagar and Sangrur, two each in Patiala and Tarn Taran and one each in Fazilka, Pathankot and Ferozepur.

A total of 2,781 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 2,16,108, as per a medical bulletin.

There are 33 critical patients who are on ventilator while 313 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 60,43,312 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

The Covid-19 cases have surged across the nation in the recent days.