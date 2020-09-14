Punjab reports 2,628 new cases, 68 deaths

Sangrur has reported 114 deaths, sixth highest from any district and Gurdaspur has reported 4,177 cases of infection, sixth highest from any district. There are 19,787 active cases of infection in the state. (Representational)

In yet another sharpest single-day spike, there were 2,628 new cases in Punjab, driving up the total tally of persons testing positive for Covid-19 to 79,679.

Also, 68 more deaths were recorded, taking the total count of Covid deaths in the state to 2,356.

Out of total 79,679 cases of infection in the state, 25,690 have been reported since the beginning of this month alone. And out of total 2,356 deaths, 904 have been reported since the beginning of this month.

The deaths on Sunday were reported from Amritsar (11), Patiala (10) Bathinda and Jalandhar (6 each), Ludhiana (5), Kapurthala (4), Sangrur, Pathankot, Mohali, Hoshiarpur and Fazilka (3 each), Mansa, Moga and Ropar (2 each) and Barnala, Faridkot, Gurdaspur, Nawanshahr and Tarn Taran (1 each).

Among the districts with new cases were Mohali (433), Patiala (327), Ludhiana (274), Gurdaspur (260), Jalandhar (252), Amritsar (188), Bathinda (104) and Hoshiarpur (79).

Ludhiana has reported maximum Covid deaths (577), followed by Jalandhar (254), Amritsar (253) Patiala (243) and Mohali (137).

Ludhiana has also reported maximum cases of infection (13,499), followed by Jalandhar (9,682), Patiala (8,641), Mohali (6,575) and Amritsar (6,471).

Sangrur has reported 114 deaths, sixth highest from any district and Gurdaspur has reported 4,177 cases of infection, sixth highest from any district.

There are 19,787 active cases of infection in the state, 501 on oxygen support and 91 on ventilator support. 57,536 patients have been discharged.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.