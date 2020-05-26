Punjab reports 26 new cases, state tally mounts to 2107

Punjab Police officials keep vigil at a deserted marketplace in wake of curfew in place at Chunni Kalan Market in Fatehgarh Sahib District of Punjab on Thursday, April 30 2020. Punjab Police officials keep vigil at a deserted marketplace in wake of curfew in place at Chunni Kalan Market in Fatehgarh Sahib District of Punjab on Thursday, April 30 2020.

Twenty-six new cases of novel coronavirus, including a 50-year-old Delhi resident who is posted as a security staffer with Air India who came to Sahnewal domestic airport in Ludhiana from Delhi on Monday, were reported from Punjab on Tuesday, taking the total tally of such cases in the state to 2,107.

After only one case was reported on May 22, the number of positive cases appears to be rising slowly again. On May 23, 24, 25 and 26, there were 16, 15, 21 and 26 cases respectively from the state.

As per the media bulletin issued by the Punjab government, there are now 148 active cases in the state and 1,918 have recovered. The results of 3,552 are awaited. Out of a total of 69,818 samples sent for testing from the state, 64,160 have tested negative.

There have been 40 Covid-19 deaths in the state so far. One patient in critical condition in the state is on ventilator support and two others on oxygen support, read the bulletin.

Of the 26 new cases on Tuesday, maximum were reported from Jalandhar (10). All the 10 cases were the contacts of the positive cases. Five new cases, contacts of the positive cases, were reported from Pathankot, while four new cases, also contacts of positive cases, were reported from Hoshiarpur.

There were four new cases, two from Amritsar and one each from Nawanshahr and Faridkot, with no travel history or contact with any positive person, taking the total tally of such cases in the last three days to nine, raising fears about the community transmission.

A health department official, however, said their contact tracing was on. “So far less than 50 cases with no travel history or contact with positive cases have been reported from the state since the outbreak. Out of 2,107 total cases, such a small number does not point towards community transmission. However, we are investigating the number of such cases in the last three days,” the official added.

A couple from Dehlon in Ludhiana was among the new cases on Tuesday. They had a travel history of West Bengal and had returned in car on the night of May 23.

