Punjab reports 26 more Covid deaths, 507 cases

Punjab recorded 507 new cases on Friday, taking the total tally of persons testing positive for novel coronavirus infection in the State to 1,26,737. There were 26 more deaths, driving up the total count of Covid deaths in the State to 3980.

Among the districts, Ludhiana has reported maximum deaths (817), followed by Jalandhar (451), Amritsar (425), Patiala (363) and Mohali (217).

Maximum cases of infections have also been from Ludhiana (19552), followed by Jalandhar (14325), Patiala (12375), Mohali (11663) and Amritsar (11368).

There are 6592 active cases of infection in the State, 147 of them on oxygen support and 21 on ventilator support. 1,16,165 patients have been discharged.

As on October 15, as per Punjab government’s Covid Status Report, the State continues to have maximum case fatality rate of 3.1 percent, followed by Maharashtra (2.6 percent) and Gujarat (2.3 percent). The national average was 1.5 percent.

As the number of daily new cases have consistently come down since the start of this month, the seven day doubling rate has seen an improvement and by October 15, 133.2 days doubling rate was recorded for Punjab as compared to national average of 75.1 days.

