Punjab renames 15 govt schools after freedom fighters, martyrs

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said 15 government schools have been renamed after freedom fighters and martyrs to instil values of patriotism. (File photo)

Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains Thursday said that 15 state-run schools have been renamed after freedom fighters and martyrs, with the initiative aimed at rooting values of courage, sacrifice and patriotism in the education system.

“By renaming government schools after our freedom fighters and martyrs, we are ensuring that their sacrifice and contribution become an integral part of a student’s everyday learning experience,” he said.

Bains said he has directed the School Education Department authorities to display the life stories and contributions of these personalities along with their pictures in schools so as to impart value-based education and help build character among students. “Schools must actively showcase the lives and ideals of these heroes to inspire students and shape their character through real examples of selfless service,” he said.