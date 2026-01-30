Punjab renames 15 govt schools after freedom fighters, martyrs

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains Thursday said that 15 state-run schools have been renamed after freedom fighters and martyrs, with the initiative aimed at rooting values of courage, sacrifice and patriotism in the education system.
“By renaming government schools after our freedom fighters and martyrs, we are ensuring that their sacrifice and contribution become an integral part of a student’s everyday learning experience,” he said.
Bains said he has directed the School Education Department authorities to display the life stories and contributions of these personalities along with their pictures in schools so as to impart value-based education and help build character among students. “Schools must actively showcase the lives and ideals of these heroes to inspire students and shape their character through real examples of selfless service,” he said.
Sharing details of the renamed institutions, Bains said, “Government High School, Sandhu Kalan in Barnala has been renamed after Shaheed Sepoy Jagdev Singh; Government Senior Secondary School, Ghugiana in Faridkot has been renamed after Shaheed Naik Surjeet Singh; Government High School, Fatehpur in Mansa has been renamed after freedom fighter Maghar Singh, and Government Senior Secondary School, Dalel Singh Wala has been renamed after Comrade Dharam Singh Fakkar”.
He further said, “PM SHRI Government Senior Secondary School (Boys) at Bhikhi in Mansa has been renamed after Shaheed Constable Jaswant Singh; Government Senior Secondary School, Bakshiwala has been renamed after freedom fighter Arjan Singh; Government Middle School, Lubanianwali in Sri Muktsar Sahib has been renamed after freedom fighter Sarwan Singh, Government High School, Hamirgarh in Sangrur has been renamed after freedom fighter Giani Mukand Singh; Government Middle School, Duladi in Patiala has been renamed after Shaheed Sepoy Pyara Singh; and Government High School, Rajpura Town has been renamed after freedom fighter Amir Singh”.
Bains said, “Primary Smart School, Kaire in Barnala has been renamed after freedom fighter Gurdial Singh; Primary School, Tallewal in Barnala has been renamed after freedom fighter Tara Singh; Elementary School, Harrangpura Pindi in Bathinda has been renamed after Shaheed Sepoy Boota Singh, Primary School, Nangal Farida in Pathankot has been renamed after Shaheed Sepoy Rifleman Jai Singh; and Primary School, Daroli Khurd in Jalandhar has been renamed after Shaheed Kulwinder Singh.”
“This is not merely a change of name, but a profound commitment to ensuring that the legacy of these heroes becomes a living, breathing part of the learning environment,” he added.
