Punjab renamed 12 govt schools after famous personalities: Education minister

To honour freedom fighters, martyrs and eminent writers and make the next generations aware about these personalities, the AAP government in Punjab renamed 12 government schools after famous personalities.

School education minister Harjot Singh Bains said that the department has decided to change the name of government schools after prominent personalities so that they remain a source of inspiration for our next generations.

He said that name of Government Primary Smart School Dhaula has been changed to Ram Saroop Ankhi Government Primary Smart School Dhaula in district Barnala. Similarly, the name of the Government Primary Harijan Basti Kot Fatta, Bathinda, has been changed to Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Government Primary School, Government Primary School, Udham Singh Nagar Bathinda renamed as Shaheed Udham Singh Government Primary School, Government Middle School Pohlomajra, district Fatehgarh Sahib renamed as Shaheed Malkeet Singh Government Middle School, Government High School Pabarali Kalan, district Gurdaspur renamed as Shaheed Lance Naik Rajinder Singh Government High School, Government Senior Secondary Smart School Hajipur, district Hoshiarpur renamed as Shaheed Bakhtabar Singh Government girls Senior Secondary Smart School, Government Elementary School Kalichpur Kalotan, district Hoshiarpur renamed as Shaheed Subedar Rajesh Kumar Government Elementary School, Government Elementary Smart School Rurkee, district Patiala changed as Freedom fighter Bhai Naanu Singh Government Elementary Smart School, Government High Smart School Gangrola, district Patiala renamed as Shaheed Udham Singh Government High Smart School, Government Middle School Hardosharan, district Pathankot renamed as Shaheed Ram Singh Pathania Memorial Government Middle School, Government Primary School Badeshe, district Malerkotla renamed as Shaheed Gurpreet Singh Bajwa Government Primary School and Government Primary School Dera Bazigar, district Amritsar has been renamed as Shaheed Resham Singh Government Primary School Guru Nankapura, district Amritsar.

Bains said, on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the caste-based names of various government schools have also been changed recently, adding that renaming of government schools after famous personalities belonged to different villages/cities/towns will continue in future. The people of the state desirous to rename the school of their area can coordinate with the department, he urged.