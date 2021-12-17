Punjab removes DGP Sahota

After the ADGP SK Asthana imbroglio, Punjab government on Thursday removed Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota from the post of DGP and gave the charge to DGP PSPCL Siddharth Chattopadhayaya.The orders were issued late in the evening.

The orders said that Chattopadhayaya will look after the office of DGP till a fresh appointment is made. Sahota was replaced with special DGP Armed Battalion, Jalandhar, even before the UPSC could sent it the panel of names.

Sources told The Indian Express that the government was left red-faced after Asthana proceeded on medical leave when asked to act on the STF report on drugs.