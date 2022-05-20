Punjab releases Rs 92.95 crore for school uniforms

Punjab Education Minister, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, on Thursday said that an amount of Rs 92.25 crore has been released by the government to distribute free uniforms to 15,491,92 students in government schools from Class 1 to 8 for the academic session of 2022-23.

Hayer said that district education officers (DEOs) and block primary education officers have been directed to ensure that the uniforms are distributed in a proper manner.

The minister also categorically asserted that the education officials had been asked to not purchase uniforms from one particular shop and have been asked to follow all safety protocols while distributing uniforms among students.

Hayer stated that a total of 15.4 lakh free uniforms to students belonging to the SC/BC/BPL categories up to Class 8 will be distributed by the School Management Committees (SMCs).

The minister further said that the school committees will purchase uniforms as per the rate set by the state government of Rs 600 per student.

He further said that a sum of Rs 50.72 crore will be spent for buying uniforms of 8,45,429 girl students, and Rs 32.75 crore will be spent for buying the uniforms for 5,45,993 male student in the SC category. A total of Rs 9.46 crore has been released for uniforms for 1,57,770 BPL category male students.