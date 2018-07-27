Punjab: On ‘Referendum 2020’, it’s Dal Khalsa vs Dal Khalsa UK

Most recently, pertaining to their joint malicious statement along side Simranjit Singh Mann in the Hindutva Indian media against Referendum 2020 campaign, which sows discord and confusion within the Panth.” Most recently, pertaining to their joint malicious statement along side Simranjit Singh Mann in the Hindutva Indian media against Referendum 2020 campaign, which sows discord and confusion within the Panth.”

Two days after two radical organisations in Punjab, Amritsar-headquartered Dal Khalsa and Simranjit Singh Mann-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), raised questions over “Rerferendum 2020” call by Sikhs for Justice and said the move was “far fetched” and “unworkable”, Dal Khalsa UK on Thursday announced to “remove” Dal Khalsa president Harpal Singh Cheema and spokesperson Kanwarpal Singh “from primary membership from Dal Khalsa for their anti-Panthic anti-Khalistan activities”.

In his reaction, Kanwarpal Singh said, “There exists no Dal Khalsa UK as such as of now”. Dal Khalsa UK, in a statement dated July 26 and posted on Twitter, said, “Dal Khalsa UK, in its executive committee meeting held under the joint chairmanship of Gurcharan Singh (UK) and Jaswinder Singh on July 6th (sic) voted unanimously to remove Harpal Singh Cheema and Kanwarpal Singh Bittu from primary membership from Dal Khalsa for their anti-Panthic anti-Khalistan activities. Most recently, pertaining to their joint malicious statement along side Simranjit Singh Mann in the Hindutva Indian media against Referendum 2020 campaign, which sows discord and confusion within the Panth.”

Dal Khalsa spokesperson Kanwarpal Singh, however, said Dal Khalsa had “no officially nominated member in UK” after demise of then head of Dal Khalsa UK, Manmohan Singh, last year. “We are investigating the matter and will expose the hand behind this nefarious statement by lumpen elements in the name of Dal Khalsa UK at the earliest. We feel people whose designs have been exposed by our statement questioning the practicality of Referendum 2020 do have some role in it,” Kanwarpal said.

“After its UK chapter head Manmohan Singh’s death last year, Dal Khalsa has no officially nominated member in UK. As we have alliance with Sikh Federation (UK), we decided not to constitute our own organisational structure in UK after demise of Manmohan Singh. Dal Khalsa is spearheading the political struggle for right to self-determination in Punjab under the leadership of Harpal Singh Cheema. The statement regarding 2020 referendum proposed by Harpal Singh Cheema along with S S Mann is in line with party decision. Hence, whosoever has questioned the decision has neither any locus standi nor they had anything to do with Dal Khalsa,” Kanwarpal said.

“Sikh Federation UK is our representative body in UK. There exists no Dal Khalsa UK as such as of now,” he said.

Meanwhile, referring to the joint statement of Dal Khalsa and SAD (Amritsar) that questioned Referendum 2020, the Twitter post by Dal Khalsa UK also read “We condemn such statements and reiterate that such statements only favour the Hindutva Indian State and its policy. Therefore we make it clear that the statement is a form of controlled opposition to the Sikh Movement for freedom nothing less. In an age where the Info War (Information War) is key to succeeding in any struggle, such statements are detrimental and counter productive.”

It added, “Dal Khalsa UK fully endorses and supports the Khalistan Referendum 2020 campaign and the London Declaration to be held on August 12, 2018. We do not recognise the above named individuals in any capacity nor do we have confidence in their leadership or alliances across the board. We make it clear to all that any member who shall take instructions from the above named individuals or have dealings with them through others shall be suspended from the organisation with immediate effect.”

