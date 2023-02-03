Punjab govt proposes to reduce sand prices; Cabinet to take a call today

Six months after jacking up the prices of sand from Rs 5.50 per cubic foot to Rs 9 per cubic foot, the Punjab government is awaiting the Cabinet approval to reverse the price once again by slashing it to Rs 5.50 per cubic foot.

The agenda was placed before the Cabinet meeting on Friday. The meeting started at 12 noon.

The government in August hiked the price to Rs 9 per cubic foot, nine months after former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi reduced the price from Rs 9 to Rs 5.50 for one cubic foot at the pithead of sand mine.

If the Cabinet gives a go ahead to the prices, the Sand and Gravel Mining Policy of the state would be amended and the reduction in prices will come into effect.

The government has been forced to reduce the prices at pithead as sand prices have skyrocketed in the market, with the commodity selling between Rs 40 to 60 per cubic foot. The government has invited criticism from several quarters for not being able to provide sand at reasonable prices.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had recently rejigged his Cabinet and handed over the Department of Mines and Geology to Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer by taking it away from Harjot Singh Bains.

Former minister Bains had stated that the previous government took a cosmetic measure by reducing Punjab government’s royalty of sand from Rs 2.40 per cubic foot to 70 paise per cubic foot. It was made to appear that the contractors were bearing the difference. However, the contractor’s share was not affected. Out of the Rs 3.50 that was reduced, Rs 2.50 was of the state exchequer. The price of sand remained unaffected but the contractors benefitted by pocketing state’s share of royalty. He had stated that the reality checks had revealed that the sand was never made available to the consumers for Rs 5.50.