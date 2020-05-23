Punjab records just one new case; recovery rate now 91%

As many as 1,847 Covid patients have recovered in Punjab.(Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) As many as 1,847 Covid patients have recovered in Punjab.(Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Punjab recorded only one new coronavirus case on Friday.

According to the bulletin issued by the Punjab government, the lone new patient was an Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel from Ludhiana, taking tally of Covid cases to 2,029.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate of the state further improved to 91 per cent as 1,847 Covid patients have recovered.

The number of active cases further reduced to 143. Punjab has reported 39 Covid deaths so far. Of 62,399 samples, 55,777 have tested negative and results of 4,593 are awaited.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.