1,051 new cases, 14 deaths: Punjab records highest daily Covid case count in five months

With 14 fresh deaths as per Monday's bulletin, the toll in Punjab due to Covid, reached 5,941.

PUNJAB RECORDED 1,239 fresh Covid cases and 14 more deaths, as per the state bulletin, Monday.

In the second Covid wave that has hit Punjab, this is the highest single-day caseload in past five months. Earlier on Sunday (March 7), there were 1,051 new cases. On March 4, a total of 1,074 new cases were recorded and on Friday (March 6), there were 1,179 fresh cases.

This is the second wave being witnessed in Punjab after the single-day highest count of 2,896 cases was reported on September 17, 2020. It was last on October 5, 2020, that daily cases had crossed 1,000 mark and 1,062 cases were reported that day.

With 1,239 fresh cases, the total infections reached 1,89,620. The maximum new cases were recorded in SBS Nagar (217), Hoshiarpur (200) and Jalandhar (191).

While 18 patients in Punjab continue to be ‘critical and on ventilator support’, 127 are on oxygen support.

The maximum active cases are in district Jalandhar (1,088).

Vaccination for 60+ and 45-59 with comorbidities: Day 7

As many as 10,414 beneficiaries (60+ and 45-59 years with comorbidities) were vaccinated in Punjab Monday. With this, a total of 43,599 beneficiaries from this category have been vaccinated in five days since phase-2 vaccinated started on March 1.

A total of 1.86 lakh beneficiaries (healthcare + frontline workers) with first dose and 51,782 with dose 2, have been vaccinated in Punjab in phase 1, till Monday.

In total for phase 1 and 2, Punjab has administered 2.81 lakh doses of Covid vaccine till Sunday.