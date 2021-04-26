Punjab records 7, 014 fresh Covid cases

It is for the first time since the pandemic started last year that the daily case count crossed 7,000-mark. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh(

In the highest ever single-day case count, Punjab on Sunday recorded 7,014 fresh Covid cases and 76 deaths, as per the state bulletin. It is for the first time since the pandemic started last year that the daily case count crossed 7,000-mark.

Earlier, 6,762 cases were recorded on April 23.

Two districts — Ludhiana and SAS Nagar (Mohali) continue to record the highest cases.

With 76 fresh deaths, the Covid toll in Punjab reached 8,432 and case fatality rate (CFR) has reached 2.48%, still higher than the national CFR of 1.13%. Total infections in the state reached 3,39,090 and total active cases in Punjab are 48,154.

Meanwhile, Punjab has administered a total of 29.86 lakh doses of vaccine till Sunday.