Punjab records 58 more Covid deaths, 3,294 fresh cases

The number of active cases rose from 27,219 on Friday to 28,015 on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Punjab on saturday added 3,294 fresh Covid cases and 58 fatalities, pushing the infection tally to 2,69,733 and death toll to 7,448. The number of active cases rose from 27,219 on Friday to 28,015 on Saturday.

Ten people died in Hoshiarpur, seven in Gurdaspur and six each in Ludhiana and Jalandhar, five in Amritsar, four each in Patiala and Ropar, two each in Bathinda, Moga, SAS Nagar, Pathankot and Tarn Taran and one each in Barnala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur, Kapurthala and SBS Nagar.

The maximum fresh cases were recorded in SAS Nagar (413), Jalandhar (407), Ludhiana (389), Amritsar (306) and Patiala (282).

While 35 patients are critical and on ventilator support, 371 are on oxygen support. The maximum active cases are in district SAS Nagar (5054) followed by Jalandhar (3332), Ludhiana (3298), Amritsar (3098) and Patiala (2483).

Meanwhile, Punjab has administered a total of 17.79 lakh doses of vaccine till Saturday.

Pvt hospitals asked to defer elective surgeries

The Punjab Health Department Saturday asked private hospitals to defer elective surgeries till April 30 to meet increasing demand for Covid beds. In a virtual meeting with representatives of private hospitals, Punjab Principal Secretary Health and Family Welfare Hussan Lal also directed them to charge government-fixed rates for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

There are 213 private hospitals on board for Covid-19 treatment in the state at present and the government has provided 230 ventilators to these hospitals which should be used optimally, he stated.

The principal secretary expressed concern about the rising number of fatalities, especially while shifting the patients from level-2 to level-3 facilities and advised that referral should be made in time, according to an official statement.

Lal said more than 20,000 doses of antiviral drug Remdesivir have been provided to the government and private hospitals.

The principal secretary reiterated that oxygen demand and supply must be communicated to the civil surgeon of the district so that in case of any additional requirement, it could be made available from the appropriate source well in time.

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said the health department is conducting a massive vaccination drive at more than 2,500 centres in Punjab. Sidhu said the Centre will send fresh batches of four lakh doses by Sunday after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh informed it about the shortage of vaccine.