Punjab records 1,515 new Covid infections — most in a single day in five months

Punjab recorded 1,515 fresh Covid cases Saturday, the most in a single day case in last five months, and 22 more deaths, as per the state bulletin, Saturday.

After October 2020, it was after five months that daily case count in Punjab crossed 1,000-mark on March 4 when 1,074 new cases were recorded. Since then the surge has continued and the state has been adding more than 1,000 new cases on a daily basis.

On March 6, the state recorded 1,179 fresh cases. On March 8, the count crossed 1,200-mark, while two days later it crossed

1,400-mark. On Friday (March 12), there were 1,414 fresh cases in 24 hours.

This is the second Covid wave being witnessed in Punjab after the single-day highest count of 2,896 cases was reported on September 17 last year. Last it was on October 5 that daily cases had crossed 1,000-mark and 1,062 cases were reported.

With 22 fresh deaths as per Saturday’s bulletin, the toll in Punjab due to Covid, reached 6,052. The deceased include six in Jalandhar, three each in Ludhiana and Mohali, four in Patiala, two each in Amritsar and Hoshiarpur and one each in Ferozepur and Muktsar.

With 1,515 fresh coronavirus cases, the total infections reached 1,96,263. The maximum fresh cases were recorded in Hoshiarpur (211), Ludhiana (180) and Jalandhar (179). While 24 patients in Punjab continue to be ‘critical and on ventilator support’, 212 are on oxygen support. The maximum active cases are in district Jalandhar (1,438).

Vaccination: Day 13

As many as 10,831 beneficiaries (60+ and 45-59 years with comorbidities) were vaccinated in Punjab Saturday. With this, a total of 93,052 beneficiaries from this category have been vaccinated since phase-2 vaccination drive had started on March 1.