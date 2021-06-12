Punjab records 1230 new cases, 59 more deaths; fresh vaccine stock arrives

Vaccination camp at the Govt. School at Barewal village in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/File)

Punjab recorded 1,230 fresh Covid cases and 59 deaths in the past 24 hours, as per the state bulletin Friday.

Meanwhile, the state received fresh vaccine stock of 1.56 lakh doses of Covishield (state supply) for 18-44 age group beneficiaries.

All districts recorded less than 200 fresh cases as the state’s positivity rate further dropped to 2.05% Friday.

The number of fresh recoveries (2,071) exceeded the number of new cases.

With 59 more deaths, the state’s Covid toll reached 15,435. The total number of confirmed positive cases in the state is 5,85,986 and the number of active cases is 15,306. A total of 197 patients are on ventilator support and 2,716 on oxygen support.

The highest number of fatalities (6) were reported from district Amritsar. The highest fresh cases were reported from Ludhiana (140), followed by Amritsar (103), Jalandhar (101), Patiala (91) and Bathinda (90).

A total of 58,019 doses (1 and 2 combined) of Covid vaccine were administered in Punjab Friday.

A total of 414 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported in Punjab till date and 50 have died due to this disease, as per the bulletin.