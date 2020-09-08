Punjab sees record single-day jump of 2,110 cases; 61 more die

The state surpassed its previous single-day maximum of 1,946 novel coronavirus cases registered on Sunday.

Punjab, for the first time breached the 2,000-mark in a single day on Monday, as it recorded 2,110 fresh Covid-19 cases, driving the tally to 65,583 on Monday, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 1,923 with 61 more fatalities, according to a medical bulletin.

The state surpassed its previous single-day maximum of 1,946 novel coronavirus cases registered on Sunday.

On Monday, Mohali reported maximum 15 deaths followed by 10 from Ludhiana; seven from Patiala; five from Moga; four from Hoshiarpur; three each from Jalandhar, SBS Nagar and Rupnagar; two each from Amritsar and Fatehgarh Sahib and one each from Barnala, Bathinda, Faridkot, Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Muktsar, and Tarn Taran.

Maximum new cases of infections were once again from Ludhiana (338), followed by Jalandhar (210), Mohali (176), Amritsar (157), Patiala (137), Gurdaspur (128), Muktsar (126), Ropar (115), Bathinda (106) and Pathankot (96).

Meanwhile, six more police personnel tested positive in Ludhiana. PPS officer Raj Kumar (48), posted as ACP Narcotics and Punjab Bureau of Investigation, tested positive. The others who tested positive include an ASI posted as reader to ADCP-1, a constable posted as naib reader to ADCP industrial security, an ASI from PAU police station, a senior constable posted as naib reader to ADCP-1 and an ASI from anti-drug STF.

Ludhiana has reported maximum Covid deaths (509), followed by Jalandhar (206), Patiala (202), Amritsar (198) and Mohali (117) till date.

Ludhiana has also reported maximum cases of infection (12,201), followed by Jalandhar (8,089), Patiala (7,220), Amritsar (4,983) and Mohali (4,793).

Sangrur has reported 95 deaths, sixth highest from any district and Bathinda has reported 3130 cases of infection, sixth highest from any district.

A total of 1,565 patients in the state were discharged after recovering from the infection. So far 47,020 people have recovered while active cases stand at 16,640. Seventy-five critical patients are on ventilator support while 534 on oxygen support.

The case fatality rate has gone up from 2.37 per cent as on August 1 to 2.93 per cent as on September 7 in the state, as per the medical bulletin data.

