Punjab sees a record high of 142 deaths

A Covid-19 positive patient waits in an ambulance outside a private hospital in Tagore Nagar in Ludhiana. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh)

In the highest ever single-day toll since the pandemic started last year, Punjab lost 142 people to Covid and added 6472 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

The death count recorded on Wednesday surpasses the earlier high of 106 persons on September 2 during the first wave last year.

In the last six days alone, there have been 584 Covid deaths in the state. Punjab’s case fatality rate (CFR) now stands at 2.44%, double the national CFR of 1.12%.

The maximum number of 22 casualties were reported from the border district of Gurdaspur, followed by Amritsar (18), Sangrur (17), Ludhiana (15), SAS Nagar (12), Patiala (10), Jalandhar (8), Ropar (6), Hoshiarpur and Ferozepur (5 each), Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka, SBS Nagar (4 each), Muktsar, Tarn Taran, Mansa (3 each), Moga and Pathankot (1 each).

The total number of infections in the state reached 3,58,186 while the number of active cases stood at 53,426. With 142 fresh deaths on Wednesday, Punjab’s Covid toll stands at 8772.

The maximum number of fresh cases on Wednesday was recorded in Ludhiana (952), SAS Nagar (867), Jalandhar (614), Patiala (597) and Amritsar (501).

While 97 patients in Punjab are on ‘ventilator support’, 700 are on oxygen support.

Punjab has administered a total of 31.86 lakh doses of vaccine till Wednesday.

Covid deaths in past five days

# April 28– 14

#April 27 — 100

# April 26– 98

# April 25– 76

# April 24 — 92

# April 23 — 76