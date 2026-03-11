Punjab to consider levying reciprocal entry tax on Himachal vehicles entering state: Cheema

Government commercial vehicles face even steeper escalations, with buses and heavy goods carriers to be charged up to Rs 600 and Rs 900, respectively. (File Photo)

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema Wednesday told Vidhan Sabha that the state government will consider imposing a reciprocal tax on Himachal Pradesh vehicles entering the state and that legal opinion on the issue will be sought from all stake holders.

The matter came up during the Question Hour when Ropar MLA Dinesh Chadha asked if any such tax was under consideration especially after a steep hike in the entry tax imposed by Himachal Pradesh on vehicles entering the state from Punjab.

The entry fee hike in Himachal Pradesh under the HP Tolls Act, 1975, will see all non-Himachal registered private cars and light motor vehicles jump from Rs 70 to Rs 170 with effect from April 1. As per a notification by Himachal Pradesh government commercial vehicles face even steeper escalations, with buses and heavy goods carriers to be charged up to Rs 600 and Rs 900, respectively.