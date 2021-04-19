Punjab receives fresh stock of vaccines 

While Punjab once again recorded an all-time high single-day tally of 4,957 Covid cases and 68 deaths, Principal Health Secretary Husan Lal on Sunday said that a fresh stock of 1 lakh Covishield and 2 lakh Covaxin vaccine doses had been received by the state.

However, some districts were now facing difficulty in administering second doses of Covishield as earlier it was supplied in more quantity and maximum beneficiaries have received Covishield. “We have got 1 lakh more vaccines of Covishield but more are needed to administer second doses in coming days,” he said.

On Sunday, the daily case count crossed the 4,000-mark in Punjab for the third time this month. Earlier, on April 15, Punjab had recorded 4,333 fresh Covid cases when the daily case count crossed the 4,000-mark for the first time since the pandemic started last year. Then on April 17 (Saturday), 4,498 cases were recorded.

Meanwhile, maximum infections continue to be reported from two districts — SAS Nagar (Mohali), Amritsar and Ludhiana. Total infections in the state also crossed the 3 lakh mark, Sunday.

It is during the second Covid wave, which began in February last week, that the daily case count has been touched new peaks. The daily case count in Punjab had first crossed the 3,000-mark on March 26 this year when 3,176 fresh cases were reported. Later, 3,459 cases a day were recorded on April 9 and 3,477 cases were reported on April 12.

The highest single-day case count during the first wave was 2,896 cases, reported on September 17 last year. With 68 fresh deaths Sunday, the toll in Punjab due to Covid reached 7,902.

As per the district wise break-up of 68 deaths, eleven died in Amritsar, nine in Gurdaspur, seven in Patiala, six in Ropar, five in Ludhiana, four in Jalandhar, three each in Fazilka, Kapurthala and Tarn Taran, two each in Faridkot and Fatehgarh Sahib, and one each in Bathinda, Moga and Pathankot.

Total infections in the state reached 3,00,038 and total active cases in Punjab are 34,190. The maximum fresh cases Sunday were recorded in SAS Nagar (880), Amritsar (742), Ludhiana (686), Jalandhar (445) and Patiala (379).

While 48 patients in Punjab are on ‘critical and on ventilator support’, 429 are on oxygen support. Also, there were 2,615 fresh recoveries and 42,278 tests were conducted on the day. Punjab had administered a total of 24.19 lakh doses of vaccine till Sunday.