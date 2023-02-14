Punjab: Rebel BKU Dakaunda faction ‘removes’ president, general secretary

BKU Dakaunda, the second-largest farmer union in Punjab, faced a virtual split Tuesday. A rebel group conducted a meeting at Gurdwara Hazi Rattan in Bathinda, wherein union president Buta Singh Burjgill, and general secretary Jagmohan Singh Patiala were purportedly removed from their posts. The faction also ‘removed’ Gurmit Singh Bhattiwal from the post of Sangrur district president. The organisers called it the ‘general council’ meeting of the BKU.

Notably, in the first week of February, Burjgill expelled seven members from the union on charges of indiscipline. The rebel faction reinstated the expelled members, besides choosing Manjit Singh Dhaner as its president. Gurdeep Singh Rampura was chosen as senior vice president and Harish Nadda as vice president.

Reacting to the development, Burjgill said: “Presidents of only four districts took part. Hence it can’t be called a general council meeting. They have formed another faction of the union by creating indiscipline… So in a way, it is good that all the problem creators have left the union on their own… On Wednesday, our union is going to Mohali to support the ‘Bandi Singhs’ dharna. One can look at the gathering and find out which union is the genuine one.”

Burjgill claimed that only district presidents of Ferozepur, Fazilka, Muktsar, and Mansa joined Tuesday’s meeting.

He further said, “In a general council meeting, office bearers are needed and not anyone else.”

Dhaner responded by claiming, “Decisions were taken by general council members only and the rest attended the meeting to support our decisions.”

It is said that problems arose after a few union members questioned Burjgill on alleged financial irregularities as well as on the letter issued to the latter by the fact-finding committee of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) seeking an explanation on his purported role in backchannel talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the agitation against the now-repealed three central farm laws. Eight other farmer leaders had been questioned by the committee on the issue.

Earlier on February 11, there was a split in BKU Ekta Ugrahan as well and a faction had formed a new union called BKU Ekta. BKU Ekta Ugrahan was the largest farmer union in Punjab.

Burjgill was once part of the BKU led by Bhupinder Singh Mann and left the union in the mid-1980s. He later joined BKU Lakhowal.

Burjgill said, “Leaders like Balkar Singh Dakaunda, Pishora Singh Sidhupur, Ruldu Singh Mansa, Jhanda Singh Jethuke, Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, and I were expelled by Lakhowal over some differences of opinion and we formed BKU Ekta. Kokrikalan, Ugrahan, Ruldu Singh, Jethuke, and Sidhupur moved out of this union and formed their own unions later, while Balkar Singh Dakaunda became the president of BKU Ekta in 2007. However, he and his wife died in a road accident in 2009, and in memory of Balkar Singh Dakaunda, we named the union BKU Dakaunda and I became its president from 2010 onwards.”