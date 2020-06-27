Punjab reaches 5,000 mark of positive cases, reports 6 more deaths

One hundred fresh cases were reported, taking the total tally of people testing positive for novel corinavirus to 5,056. (Representational) One hundred fresh cases were reported, taking the total tally of people testing positive for novel corinavirus to 5,056. (Representational)

Punjab crossed 5,000 mark of people testing positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Six more deaths were reported, taking the total count of COVID-19 deaths in the state to 189 as one death from Fatehgarh Sahib was shifted to Uttarakhand.

The official media bulletin put the death toll at 188, not counting death of a 34-year-old man from Amritsar on Thursday.

A 63-year-old woman from Amritsar, a 55-year-old woman, a 48-year-old man from Sangrur, a 63-year-old man from Sangrur, a 66-year-old man from Jalandhar and a 55-year-old-man from Bathinda died due to COVID-19.

One hundred fresh cases were reported, taking the total tally of people testing positive for novel corinavirus to 5,056.

Amritsar and Sangrur had 19 fresh cases each, followed by Jalandhar (17) and Ludhiana (13). The other districts reporting fresh cases were Mohali (eight), Hoshiarpur (five), Bathinda and Barnala (four each), Moga, Ferozepur and Kapurthala (two each) and Ropar, Muktsar, Nawanshahr, Gurdaspur and Patiala (one each).

Fourteen people had travel history outside the state, including six from abroad. Source of infection was not immediately known for 42 new cases and 44 were the contacts of positive cases.

A doctor from Ludhiana and a sanitation worker from Gurdaspur were among the fresh cases.

In Ludhiana, five employees of Ludhiana city police tested positive, including a policeman posted at police commissioner’s office. All of them are asymptomatic.

They include a 31-year-old head constable posted at Ludhiana Sadar police station, a 39-year-old class IV employee (sweeper) posted at Sahnewal police station, a 46-year- old Punjab Home Guard (PHG) posted at Shimlapuri police station, a 32-year-old constable posted with PCR (under Jamalpur police station) and a 48-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) posted at the office of Police Commissioner.

With these new cases, the total infections in Ludhiana Police (including vigilance bureau) have reached 25. Meanwhile, Ludhiana DCP (law and order) Ashwani Kapoor, who tested positive Thursday and was home quarantined, has been shifted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). An Assistant Sub-Inspector posted at Nihal Singh Wala police station in Moga tested positive Saturday. He too was asymptomatic.

As per the bulletin, maximum cases of infection (871) and COVID-19 deaths (38) have been reported from Amritsar, followed by Ludhiana with 742 cases and 19 deaths and Jalandhar with 686 cases and 19 deaths.

A total of 3,320 patients have been discharged in the state and there are 1,608 patients in institutional quarantine, 22 of them on oxygen support and seven on ventilator support.

