Punjab: Rats prey on dead woman’s body, family alleges negligence by hospital

A file photo of Jasjot Kaur. A file photo of Jasjot Kaur.

High drama was witnessed outside a private hospital in Derabassi after rats allegedly nibbled away parts of a dead woman’s face and ears. Wife of a retired Army Colonel from Panchkula, Jasjot Kaur (52) had passed away on Thursday and her body had been kept at the hospital’s mortuary.

On Friday, the family of the deceased protested outside the hospital building after which the police and the local tehsiladar rushed to the spot. The protest ended after the family was assured of a thorough investigation into alleged negligence by the hospital staff.

Later, the local police took the body into their possession, after which it was taken to the Derabassi Civil Hospital where a post-mortem will be conducted on Saturday. The deceased, Jasjot Kaur, was identified as the wife of Colonel Amarjeet Singh Chandok (retd).

Jasjot’s family said that she was admitted to Indus Hospital in Derabassi where she died on Thursday due to cardiac arrest.

The deceased’s daughter, Chamanpreet Kaur, said after her mother’s death, she changed her clothes and the body was transferred to the mortuary in the hospital as their relatives were to arrive on Friday. The cremation had been scheduled for 2 pm, Friday, in Panchkula.

“When I arrived to take the body, I noticed blood stains on my mother’s face and ears. When I asked the hospital staff about it, they did not give any satisfactory reply following which I informed my father. We examined the body, and found it had been eaten up at the ears and the face,” she alleged.

A protest followed after which Derabassi Tehsildar Navpreet Singh along with SHO Sub-Inspector Satinderpal Singh reached the spot and calmed down the agitating family.

SHO Satinder Pal Singh said that a board of doctors will conduct the autopsy on Saturday after which the police will proceed further.

“If the hospital staff is found guilty, suitable action shall be taken against them,” he said.

The Managing Director of Indus Hospital, Dr Surinder Singh Bedi, said they will conduct proper inquiry into the incident and take action.

