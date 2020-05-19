Punjab: Rape accused, Borstal Jail inmates, among new positive cases; Two more deaths

Two persons arrested in sexual offences cases, six inmates of Borstal Jail and two local personnel of Railway Protection Force (RPF) were among ten new positive cases reported in Ludhiana Monday late.

Meanwhile, Punjab reported two COVID 19 deaths and 16 new cases of novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the total death count to 37 and number of persons testing positive for the viral strain to 1980, respectively.

Two men aged 37 and 50 died in Jalandhar and were diagnosed as infected with COVID 19. They hailed from Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala and a health official said both also had renal problem.

Two persons each who returned from Dubai tested positive for novel coronavirus in Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar district. One such person tested positive in Tarn Taran district.

As per the media bulletin by the Punjab government, there are 396 active cases, 1547 have cured, results of 2162 are awaited and out of 52955 samples, 48813 have tested negative.

A woman resident of Machaki Kalan village, 88-year-old who had returned from Nanded and was tested positive was discharged from isolation ward of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital Faridkot after recovery. 13 patients who had returned from Nanded are undergoing treatment there.

Man arrested for unnatural sexual offence tests positive; victim, 5 cops quarantined

A man arrested for alleged unnatural sexual offence in Ludhiana tested positive for coronavirus Monday.

After the report of 33-year old accused came positive, the 23-year old male victim and five policemen from Haibowal police station have been quarantined.

Sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, from Haibowal police station said that accused was arrested on May 15 after FIR against him was registered on May 14 under sections 377, 506 and 34 of IPC.

Five cops including SI Kuldeep Singh, one ASI and three constables who came in contact with accused have been home quarantined. The victim too has been put under home quarantine.

Rape accused tests positive; victim, 3 cops quarantined

In a separate case, a man in his early twenties, arrested by Ludhiana police for allegedly raping a 17-year old girl, tested positive for coronavirus.

ASI Hardev Singh from Bus Stand police post said that a head constable, a constable and a lady constable came in contact with accused and have been put under home quarantine.

FIR against him was registered at division number 5 police station under sections 363/366/376 of IPC for allegedly kidnapping and raping the girl and he was arrested on May 14.

The man was arrested along with his accomplice for allegedly kidnapping two minor sisters. The man who tested positive had allegedly raped 17-year old elder sister.

Six inmates at Borstal Jail; 2 local RPF men positive

Six inmates at Borstal Jail Ludhiana, which has been turned into special quarantine jail in Punjab, tested positive.

Jail superintendent Kulwant Singh said that six of them belong to different districts and were tested before being shifted to other jails.

Meanwhile, two local personnel of Railway Protection Force (RPF) have also tested positive in Ludhiana.