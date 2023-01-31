Punjab starts rajma rice in mid-day meal; directs schools to implement immediately

To bring a change in the mid-day meal menu for children studying in government schools, the Punjab education department has issued an order to introduce rajma rice once a week.

Rajma rice will replace dal rice on Tuesdays, and as per the order, the decision has been taken following the feedback received from schools during a social audit.

The order further states that schools have to implement the menu change with immediate effect and now rajma rice should be served to students on Tuesdays without fail.

According to the earlier menu, kids were being given dal (pulses) with vegetables and roti on Mondays, dal with rice on Tuesdays, black chana with potatoes and chapatis on Wednesdays, curry pakora with potatoes and rice on Thursdays, seasonal vegetables with chapati on Fridays and again dal with rice on Saturday. Also they were given kheer as dessert once a week.

An official said that a social audit was conducted in Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala and according to the feedback received from schools, children were finding it boring to eat pulses thrice a week and they also expressed their fondness for rajma rice. So, a change has been made in the menu and rajma rice has replaced dal rice for Tuesdays.

The letter further directs school heads to ensure that only ISI marked pipes are used with gas cylinders while cooking in schools.