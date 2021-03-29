Punjab: Rajasthan-based private doctor booked for rape

The woman alleged that when she went into the hotel room, Dr Rajaudia gave her a tablet which she consumed and fell unconscious. “When I got consciousness, I came to know that the accused had raped me. When I questioned him, he started threatening me with dire consequences.

Sohana police booked a private doctor based in Ganganagar, Rajasthan for allegedly raping and threatening a 21-year-old woman, on Sunday. The accused has not been not arrested yet.

The woman stated in her complaint that she had suffered a back injury around 15 days ago while she was at her relative’s house in Ganganagar. She said in the complaint that she had visited a private hospital in Ganganagar for her treatment for the injury.

The woman further stated that on March 25, the doctor called to inform her that he was in Mohali for some work and she could visit him in the hotel for her injury inspection.

“The doctor Subash Rajaudia was staying in a hotel room in Sector 82. He had taken my phone number when I had visited him in Ganganagar.

He asked me to visit the hotel where he was staying and also asked me to bring my medical reports for him to check,” the woman said in the complaint.

The woman alleged that when she went into the hotel room, Dr Rajaudia gave her a tablet which she consumed and fell unconscious. “When I got consciousness, I came to know that the accused had raped me. When I questioned him, he started threatening me with dire consequences.

I was scared and left the hotel,” she said.

Police booked Dr Rajaudia under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.